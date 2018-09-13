Former Providence Police Officer sentenced for wrongful arrest

PROVIDENCE, KY (WFIE) - A former Providence, Kentucky police officer has been sentenced to 42 months for wrongful arrest.
William Dukes, Junior, was convicted in June after a jury found that he violated the constitution by arresting the victim, while knowing that he didn’t have probable cause.
Authorities say the victim was arrested after seeking to file a complaint an an early interaction with Dukes.
Investigators say Dukes entered the victim’s home without a warrant, tased him, sprayed in the face with pepper spray, punched him and struck him repeatedly with a baton.
