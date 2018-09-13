Florence arrives on the SE coast. Tri-State sunny and warmer.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall early Friday morning as a Category 2 storm near Wilmington, NC. Max winds will remain around 110 mph with an initial storm surge of 13 feet that will coincide with high tide. Up to 20″ of rain may cause catastrophic flooding. Florence is expected to have minimal impact on the Tri-State. Temperatures will rise into the middle 80s and humidity will return on a south wind through the weekend. Scattered showers possible Monday through Thursday next week.