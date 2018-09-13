Blue Angels Team arrives in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - You may be hearing the Blue Angels practice ahead of the Owensboro Air Show this weekend.
They arrived Thursday morning as a group.
Seven F/A 18′s will be featured from the Blue Angels along with many other show planes.
It takes a lot of training to involved with the Blue Angels and they say it’s a blast being able to travel across the U.S.
“I enjoy it. Every day is a new task. Every day is different for sure. No day is the same, but we take on the challenges as they come,” said Logistics Specialist Dishawnte Williams.
“It is an adrenaline rush, but every time I get to put on this blue suit and get into that beautiful blue airplane I’m honored and humbled to be a part of this team. We represent 800,000 Sailors and Marines across the world right now that are either deployed or working,” said Commander Eric Doyle.
The Blue Angeles were founded back in 1946.
