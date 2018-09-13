Badge pinning ceremony held for new Henderson Police Chief

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A badge pinning ceremony was held Thursday for newly named Police Chief Heath Cox.
The room was filled with family, friends, and fellow first responders.
We spoke to Chief Cox about his short term goals, and he hit on three different topics.
First he wants to improve recruitment, but he also wants to bring officers up to speed on training, as well as spending a little more time with officers on every shift.
Following Tuesday night’s appointment by the board of commissions and his first full day on the job Wednesday, Henderson native Heath Cox’s Chief badge was pinned.
He says he’s working now to get up to speed on projects the previous administration was working on, and he will soon be conducting interviews for potential police hires.
A more than 17 year department veteran, Cox has been a patrolmen, investigator, and school resource officer, making his way up the ranks from Sergeant, to Lieutenant and now Chief.
To get the patrolmen out, you’ve got to give people time, and that’s one of the principles of community oriented policing. You’ve got to give officers time to be involved, because if you just run the minimum and just responding to calls, they really don’t have the time to do those community type activities and make those relationships like you want them to," said Chief Cox.
Outside of work, Chief Cox tells us he’s active in his church and teaches Sunday School.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.