Animal Shelter report now with the Spencer Co. Prosecutor

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) - Indiana State Police have completed their investigation into allegations of frozen cats at the Spencer County Animal Shelter.
Officials tell us the report is now in the hands of the Prosecutor’s office.
We are told the prosecutor will read through the report and decide if there will be any charges.
The Spencer County Animal Control Board acknowledged the allegations in a statement sent out in August.
Former employees claim employees were putting cats in a freezer as a form of euthanasia.
