Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office holding press conference about Newburgh shooting

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a news conference Wednesdsay afternoon concerning the Springview Apartments shooting.
The shooting happened Monday night shortly after 7.
Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the legs. They also say the driver took off in a yellow Chevy Cobalt with loud exhaust. There is one person is in custody.
The news conference is set for 1 p.m.
