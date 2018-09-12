Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office holding press conference about Newburgh shooting

Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office holding press conference about Newburgh shooting
1 person shot in Newburgh
By Sean Edmondson | September 12, 2018 at 10:33 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 10:33 AM

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a news conference Wednesdsay afternoon concerning the Springview Apartments shooting.

The shooting happened Monday night shortly after 7.

[PREVIOUS: Person of interest detained in connection with Newburgh shooting]

Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the legs. They also say the driver took off in a yellow Chevy Cobalt with loud exhaust. There is one person is in custody.

The news conference is set for 1 p.m.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.