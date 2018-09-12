Tri-State tornado count now 6 after Saturday storms

Rotation near gas station in Stanley, KY
By Jill Lyman | September 12, 2018 at 4:12 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 4:12 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado hit the Tri-State in Saturday’s storms.

It brings the total count to six.

The NWS says and EF-1 tornado touched down in Maceo, KY. They report a few trees were snapped and there is minor damage to a house.

The National Weather Service had already determined there was an EF-0 tornado in Sorgho, Kentucky, an EF-0 in Newtonville, Indiana, an EF-1 near Stanly, Kentucky, an EF-0 near Hancock Co., KY, and an EF-0 in Tell City, Indiana.

