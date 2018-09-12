Tri-State tornado count now 6 after Saturday storms

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado hit the Tri-State in Saturday’s storms.
It brings the total count to six.
The NWS says and EF-1 tornado touched down in Maceo, KY. They report a few trees were snapped and there is minor damage to a house.
The National Weather Service had already determined there was an EF-0 tornado in Sorgho, Kentucky, an EF-0 in Newtonville, Indiana, an EF-1 near Stanly, Kentucky, an EF-0 near Hancock Co., KY, and an EF-0 in Tell City, Indiana.
