Tri-State Red Cross volunteers leave for East Coast ahead of Hurricane Florence

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Red Cross is sending over 700 volunteers from all over the U.S. to the Southeast to help those affected by Hurricane Florence.
Volunteers from the Tri-State left early Wednesday morning for Charleston, West Virginia in a Red Cross Emergency Relief Vehicle (ERV).
They will be driving to a staging area where they will stock the ERV with supplies and wait out the storm. Then as soon as it is safe the volunteers will head out to assist those affected in the wake of Florence’s landfall.
“Our job with the Red Cross is to pick up the pieces and help people get their lives' back as normal as possible," Donnie Day, a 13 year Red Cross disaster relief volunteer, said.
Volunteers will deliver food, water, blankets, clean up kits and other supplies people might need.
Hurricane Florence will be Day’s 32nd disaster relief mission to date.
Day said that according to the Red Cross app radar, “the cloud covers North and South Carolina...both states.”
Day said this storm has the potential to be like another Hurricane Harvey or Katrina.
“I’m expecting a major disaster, like a catastrophy,” he said.
The last time that the Carolina’s took a direct hit from a hurricane was from Hurricane Hazel in 1954.
“This is going to be a long term operation. We’ll go out and be working 12 hours a day minimum and you know you can only do that for so long," Day said.
Day, a retired fireman, said that he decided to come out of retirement to help with the Red Cross' disaster relief after watching the devastation of American’s after Hurricane Katrina on T.V.
“You get that in your blood - helping people - and then you retire all of a sudden and you can’t do that job no more," Day said.
He said when he saw a need in his fellow Americans, he came out of retirement and strapped back on his work boots to help.
“This is a way that this American can help other Americans get their feet back on the ground again.”
Day had one small suitcase packed in the back of the ERV and he plans on being out there for 3 weeks minimum.
He said eventually other crews will come in and take over the ERV and they will fly home.
Day said the Red Cross will be passing out millions of dollars worth of supplies, all private donor and volunteer funded. He said the Red Cross doesn’t get any money from the government for efforts.
The Red Cross is always taking in volunteers and Day said in disaster situations volunteers can go through quicker training to get them on-boarded as soon as possible.
However, if you can’t help physically, Day said monetary donations via mail or their website can be earmarked to go directly toward Hurricane Florence relief efforts and hurricane victims.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.