Shaelie Clark going up with the Blue Angels for the ride of her life

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - 14 News anchor Shaelie Clark will get to take the ride of a lifetime with the Blue Angels Wednesday, something not many get to do in their lifetime.
In fact, only three people in Owensboro get the chance.
Shaelie is the only media representative hitting the skies, but two other lucky ladies get to go up as well, Tricia Murphy, principal at Whitesville Elementary, and Leslie Peveler is the principal at Highland Elementary.
They tell us they both plan to turn these flights into lessons for their students.
Tricia said the theme at Whitesville this year is the skies the limit, so she’s going to use this to teach the kids how to take on a challenge.
Leslie plans to do the same thing. At her school they’ve been talking about being brave and courageous and not passing up big moments in life, so, of course, they are excited to show their flight videos off the their students.
The plan right now is for Tricia and Leslie to have their rides at 11 and 1. Shaelie will go up at 3.
