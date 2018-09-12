Quiet in the Tri-State; All eyes on Florence.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - High pressure will keep skies mainly clear for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will sink into the lower 60′s and highs will stay in the low to middle 80′s. The average high/low for this time of year is 83/59. Scattered showers may appear on Saturday and again early next week. Florence is forecast to make landfall as a major (Category 3) hurricane on Friday morning near Wilmington, North Carolina. Rain and clouds from Florence are not expected to make it as far west as the Tri-State.