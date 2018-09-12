Perry Twp. FD continues tradition

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - As a tribute to the victims and first responders, flags hung on the University Parkway overpass in the Tri-State.
The Perry Township Fire Department has organized this tribute every year since the tragedy.
“Never forget, 17 years and it seems like it gets less and less every year, but that’s why we’re here," Perry Twp. FD Chief Jerry Bulger, explained. “To let people to remember. Never forget what happened on 9/11, 2001.”
Several firefighters came in on their day off to help with the tribute. Cars and semis usually honk as their department waves on saying thanks.
