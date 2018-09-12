Mickey’s Kingdom community build nearing

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Mickey’s Kingdom community build is right around the corner and they are still looking for volunteers.
The build starts Friday and will go until September 23.
Officials say, in order to get this project done in time they need about 3,000 volunteers over the course of the two-weeks. Volunteers do not need any building experience, just be willing to take instruction.
“We’re looking for people who can just help assemble the playground pieces, we’re looking for artists that can help paint some of the decorations," EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum explained. "So there’s a lot of things that the community can do to make this playground a reality for not just Evansville kids, but for the Tri-State.”
Those interested in volunteering, click the following link for information: Mickey’s Kingdom.
