Memorial off to dominating start

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In just the beginning of high school football season, teams have already emerged as the premiere talent in the Tri-State and even in the state of Indiana.
The Memorial Tigers are currently ranked 12th in the state thanks to a perfect 4-0 record over stiff competition such as Jasper and Mater Dei. With an offense that is currently averaging 46.5 points per game, while the most points the defense has allowed was 21 points to Owensboro Catholic.
The team looks a little different from 2017 state championship run, but the work ethic, determination and grit is just the same.t the defending 3-A state champs are at the top of the list.
“Get lost in the process of getting ready for each week," explained Tigers Head Coach John Hurley. "That’s what makes football different, you get 1 chance a week, you get 1 payday so let’s make sure we work to that point.”
Memorial will take on conference opponent, the Bosse Bulldogs this Friday at Enlow Field. The Tigers will look for their fifth win on the season, while the Bulldogs look to improve to 2-3.
