KSP looking for accused hit and run driver

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for the driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and then leave the scene.
It happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 41, about two miles south of Nortonville.
Troopers say 29-year old Dakota Gobin, of Providence, was walking northbound on the shoulder of the road when he was struck from behind.
A passerby stopped to help him and call 911.
Gobin was taken to Baptist Health for his injuries.
If you have any information, call Kentucky State Police.
