Former Crossroads pastors start new church

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - After being fired from the staff of Crossroads Christian Church, it didn’t take Rick Kyle long to find a new direction.
Kyle and two other former Crossroads pastors have started a new church, The Hills. Attendance grew from 350 in its first week to 427 and then to over 500.
The Hills is a Christian church without a specific denomination.
Crossroads fired Lead Pastor Patrick Garcia in August. Garcia had been with Crossroads for about two and a half years.
Kyle, whose title with Crossroads was teaching pastor, supported Garcia and was fired after refusing church elders' call to resign.
Starting this weekend The Hills will have two services: 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. They will be moving to Old National Events Plaza in the next four to five weeks.
