Former ‘Cosby Show’ actor Geoffrey Owens lands new role on ‘NCIS’

(CNN) - Geoffrey Owens, who many of us remember as "Elvin" from "the Cosby Show" has joined the cast of NCIS New Orleans.
This comes weeks after he was 'job shamed' for working at Trader Joe's.
Pictures of him behind the register went viral and a lot of actors spoke out in support of him.
He'll be in at least one episode of NCIS, where he will play an old friend of Scott Backula's main character 'Pride.'
The show's executive producer says the role called for someone with lots of heart and quote: "That's Geoffrey in a nutshell."
The episode is expected to air in late October.
This is the second role for Owens since the Trader Joe's incident.
Last week, he picked up a recurring role on Tyler Perry’s 'OWN' series, "The Haves and The Have-Nots."
