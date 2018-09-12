Florence set to pound southeast coast.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -While we bask in sunshine and pleasant weather in the Tri-State, the North and South Carolina coasts are preparing for a potential “storm of a lifetime”. Here is the predicted path of Florence from the National Hurricane Center. Landfall as a category 3 storm packing 125 mph winds is expected in the early morning hours on Friday:
In addition to devastating winds and a powerful storm surge, days of heavy rainfall will take a toll with widespread catastrophic flooding. The GFS model is pegged out at over 16″ of rain possible in the Wilmington area. Totals may even go higher if the storm slows:
Meanwhile, the big story in the Tri-State will be dry, sunny and pleasant weather. Temperatures will stay near the normals on Thursday:
By the weekend, as Florence meanders through the southeast, we may see some clouds and even a few showers by Saturday night from the massive circulation around Florence’s center:
Depending on Florence’s ultimate path, we may see some showers during the first part of next week.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.