Eagles start GLVC campaign Friday

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer team begins the 2018 Great Lakes Valley Conference campaign Friday when it hosts Drury University for a special 1 p.m. kickoff at Strassweg Field. The Screaming Eagles hit the road for the second half of the weekend and conclude the first weekend of GLVC play at Truman State University Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Kirksville, Missouri.
Coverage for USI in GLVC action can be found at GoUSIEagles.com.
Week 3 Eagle Notes: USI takes two of three non-conference matches: The Screaming Eagles finished non-conference play with a 2-1 mark, including the exciting 3-2 overtime road win over Davenport University last week. USI junior midfielder Sean Rickey scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, and assisted on a goal to lead the Eagles offensive surge against Davenport. Freshman defender Colten Walsh scored USI’s second goal of the game gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead before the Panthers rallied to set the stage for Rickey in overtime.
Rickey, Walsh providing the offense: Junior midfielder Sean Rickey and freshman defender Colten Walsh have provided all five of USI’s goals through the first three matches. Rickey has a team-high seven points on three goals (one versus Kentucky Wesleyan College; two versus Davenport) and one assist, while Walsh has two goals (one versus KWC and Davenport).
Santoro in his 10th year: USI Head Coach Mat Santoro has a 77-71-17 overall record at the helm. Santoro has guided the Eagles to four GLVC Tournament appearances and the NCAA II Tournament in 2016.
USI tabbed sixth in GLVC poll: The Eagles are predicted to place sixth in the GLVC preseason poll of the league’s coaches. USI was the GLVC Tournament runner-up last season after ending the season with an 8-6-0 league mark and placing seventh in the regular season a year ago.
Return to the GLVC Tournament: USI is looking for its fourth-straight trip to the GLVC Tournament for the first time since 1988, 1989, 1990, and 1991.
GLVC leader in championships: USI has 10 GLVC men’s soccer titles since the conference was created in 1979, the most by any program in the league. The Eagles won the conference championships in 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1990, and 1991.
USI versus Drury: USI trails Drury in head-to-head match-ups, 11-2-2, since the series began in 1995. The Eagles won last year’s meeting at Strassweg Field, 3-2 in double overtime, but is 1-3-1 in the last five meetings.
The Panthers in 2018: Drury (0-3-1) is off to a slow start in 2018, posting an 0-3-1 mark. The Panthers' tie was a 0-0 double-overtime marathon versus Upper Iowa University, in addition to losing to Rogers State University, Northeastern State University, and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Drury’s lone goal of the season came in the 4-1 loss to UW-Parkside last week.
USI vs. Truman State: The Eagles are looking to even the score with the Bulldogs of Truman State and even the all-time record. Truman State lead the all-time series, 9-8-2, and dates back to 1983 when it was known as Northeast Missouri State University.
The Bulldogs in 2018: Truman is off to a 2-0-1 mark to begin the season, including wins over Purdue Northwest, 3-2, and Southwest Baptist University, 6-0. The Bulldogs will host Lewis University Friday before welcoming the visiting Eagles.
