Driver killed in Hopkins Co. crash

By Jill Lyman | September 12, 2018 at 2:24 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 2:24 PM

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash.

It happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Charleston Road and Niles Road.

Deputies say a truck pulling a trailer was heading south, when a car pulled out into its path.

They say 23-year-old Tika Brothers was driving the car, a four-year-old was a passenger.

Brothers and the child were flown to the hospital, where Brothers died. The four-year-old was last reported as stable in an Evansville hospital.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries.

