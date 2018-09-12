Dispatch: No injuries in Henderson Co. school bus crash

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Henderson County dispatch confirms a crash involving a school bus.
It happened at Airline Road and Middle Delaware Road.
Megan Mortis with Henderson Schools said bus 136 hit the mirror of another vehicle. Fortunately, none of the nine students on board were hurt.
Mortis said a passenger in the other vehicle had a cut to the head but refused treatment.
We’re told the crash was minor enough, the students were not transferred to another bus.
