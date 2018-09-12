Darmstadt Buehler’s IGA closing the doors

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) There are several signs up at the Darmstadt IGA saying the store is closing.
Right now those signs read “20% off storewide.”
It’s nothing new here. Several grocery stores have closed recently in Southern Indiana.
First, Buehler’s IGA closed in January on North Main, then Save-A-Lot closed in March.
One customer said he uses the ACE Hardware store at IGA because it’s one of the only ones in the area. “It’s always been pretty convenient for us up here but we see all these new businesses are opening up in the area too. This is the one that we usually go to whenever we’re working up here around the Darmstadt area,” said Peter Taylor.
Store employees said IGA will be open until September 29th. No word yet on what or if anything will go in its place.
