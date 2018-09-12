Autumn Weather; Heat Returns This Weekend

Hurricane Florence Getting Stronger

September 12, 2018

Less foggy early Wednesday. Agreeable late September like weather as skies become mostly cloudy with high temps in the upper 70's.

We will see mostly sunny skies Thursday through most of the weekend along with rain-free weather. Warm southerly winds will bring a return to summer weather this weekend, with temps stretching into the mid to upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies.

Florence is scheduled to make landfall in North Carolina on Thursday. The massive storm continues to gain strength in the Atlantic Ocean and could get upgraded to a category 5 hurricane. The remnants of Florence are not expected to bring us rain or severe weather. However, the remnants could move northwest into southeast Indiana and central Kentucky by Monday.

