Autumn Weather; Heat Returns This Weekend

Less foggy early Wednesday. Agreeable late September like weather as skies become mostly cloudy with high temps in the upper 70's.
Florence is scheduled to make landfall in North Carolina on Thursday. The massive storm continues to gain strength in the Atlantic Ocean and could get upgraded to a category 5 hurricane. The remnants of Florence are not expected to bring us rain or severe weather. However, the remnants could move northwest into southeast Indiana and central Kentucky by Monday.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.