Aces volleyball hangs on for 5-set win against Tennessee State

Facing their largest deficit of the match, UE came right back. A double block by Fortuny and Patricia Joseph got the team within one at 14-13 before a Tam kill tied it up on the next point. The Aces went on to grab the lead at 17-16. After TSU grabbed a 20-19 lead, an Allana McInnis ace put the lead back on UE’s side at 21-20. Evansville pushed its lead back up to four at 24-20, but Tennessee State had one more run left. The Tigers reeled off four in a row to tie it up at 24-24. Rachel Tam had her biggest kill of the night to give UE match point, but TSU was able to pull off a 29-27 triumph.