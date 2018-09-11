Watch Hurricane Florence come ashore on live cams along the coast

(RNN) – As Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolinas and Virginia, the surf along the coast is increasingly rough.
Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina have implemented mandatory evacuations along the coasts. But cities inland are expecting anywhere from 8 to 20 inches depending on how the storm moves ashore and is forecast to sit over the region without moving.
To watch the coastline as the potentially catastrophic storm approaches, watch the live cams from Surfline.
Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, North Carolina
Cherry Grove Pier Northside, South Carolina
Oceanana Pier, North Carolina
Folly Beach Pier Northside, South Carolina
C Street at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
