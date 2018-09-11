Screaming Eagles have record-setting weekend

MURRAY, Kentucky (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s golf team tied for sixth place at the 2018 Murray State Invitational held at Miller Memorial Golf Club in Murray Kentucky. The Eagles carded a combined team score of 870 (289-282-299), highlighted by a second round, USI record-tying score of 282.
The team score of 870 is the lowest 54-hole team score in USI history breaking the mark of 873, which was set in the fall of 1997 at the GLVC tournament. The second round record-mark of 282 tied the lowest 18-hole team score originally set at the Big Blue Classic in the spring of 1994.
Freshman Zachary Williams (Mt. Vernon, Illinois) led the way for the Eagles with a record-breaking tournament. Williams finished with a total score of two-under par 211 (70-68-73), which is the lowest 54-hole score for an Eagle. Williams finished in a tied for eighth overall.
Sophomore Nate Caudle (Wayne City, Illinois) tied for 17th with a 1-over par 214 (72-68-74). Junior Trevis Bell (Madisonville, Kentucky) carded a 10-over par 223 (73-74-76), while juniors K.O. Taylor (Madisonville, Kentucky) and Zach Breault (Bridgeport, Illinois) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles. Breault carded an 11-over par 224 (74-72-78) placing him in a tie for 41st and Taylor finished with a 15-over par score of 228 (76-76-76), tying for 53rd.
Murray State University won the tournament with a nine-under par score of 843 (282-282-279) finishing ahead of Morehead State University which carded an 847 (288-281-278) and Delta State which finished with a total score 857 (287-287-285).
The Screaming Eagles next match will be September 17-18 when the travel to the Wisconsin Parkside Invitational in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.