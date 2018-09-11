Pedestrian hit on Hwy 41 in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A pedestrian was hit on Highway 41 early Tuesday morning.
The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 41 and St. George Road.
Evansville police say a man was walking eastbound on St. George when he crossed the highway and was hit by a car heading north.
We’re told the pedestrian does have a broken leg, but that he was talking with emergency personnel while on-scene and seemed to be alright otherwise.
Emergency crews blocked off the intersection for a little while while a reconstructionist tried to piece together what happened.
The intersection was re-opened around 4 a.m.
