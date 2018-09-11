Owensboro Honor Flight leaves on 9/11 anniversary

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - 20 Owensboro area veterans are seeing Washington DC right now, many of them for the first time.
“We’re awfully lucky," Art Taphorn a Korean War Veteran going on the trip said. "The good Lord’s been good to us.”
They are veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. Most have never seen the war memorials in DC, built in their honor.
“Any of those memorials and the names, you just think, every name was a body, somebody’s son or somebody’s daughter," Taphorn said.
Hundreds of people crowded the Sportscenter to thank the veterans for their service and see them off on their journey.
“I think there are so many people here is because probably to support the veterans," 8-year-old Levi Roberts said as he stood with his poster and flag supporting the veterans.
“It’s a great tribute to this city and this area," Taphorn said.
Many children showing their support, even with a colorful poster.
“We made them to welcome and thank them, the veterans for their service and to let us be safe and we thank them for everything they did for us," 8-year-old Madeline Roberts said sporting her homemade poster.
The veterans leave today with loved ones who will guide them through the city’s memorials... and return Thursday.
“It’s going to be an experience for me because I’m putting all the responsibility on him( his son)," Hugh Eaton a Korean War Veteran going on the trip said. "He’s taking care of me. He really is my guardian.”
