Owensboro area veterans head for nation’s capital

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - 20 Owensboro area veterans are seeing Washington, D.C. right now, many of them for the first time.
“We’re awfully lucky," said Korean War veteran Art Taphorn. "The good Lord’s been good to us.”
They are veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. Most have never seen the war memorials in D.C., built in their honor.
"Any of those memorials and the names, you just think, every name was a body, somebody’s son or somebody’s daughter,” Taphorn explained.
Hundreds of people crowded the SportsCenter to thank the veterans for their service and see them off on their journey.
"I think there are so many people here is because probably to support the veterans,” said Levi Roberts, who was on hand to see the vets off.
The veterans leave Tuesday with loved ones who will guide them through the city’s memorials and return Thursday.
“It’s going to be an experience for me, because I’m putting all the responsibility on him,” said Korean War veteran Hugh Eaton. "He’s taking care of me. He really is my guardian.”
The veterans will return Thursday at 10 a.m. Bluegrass Honor Flight asks the community to line the parade route of 2nd, Frederica, and Tamarack for their return back home.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.