Nearly 28,000 students affected by error on ISTEP

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The Indiana Department of Education says a problem with the most recent ISTEP test affected nearly 28,000 students.
This has caused problems for schools across Indiana, including in Southern Indiana.
“With ISTEP it’s been a moving target over the years,” Dr. Catherine Minihan, Deputy Superintendent for School Support and Accountability with EVSC, said. "We’ve had issues with tests, we’ve had issues with scoring, which makes it really difficult to use that. We get our information back so late that it’s not really usable by our teachers to make a difference for students.”
According to the Indiana Department of Education, there was an issue with a question on the 10th grade math test.
IDOE spokesman, Adam Baker said, “It had to do with the way that the actual program recorded your answer for that given response.”
From a list of the students who failed the test, about 400 across the state will now see a passing grade for ISTEP. The Evansville Vanderburgh School District was impacted by the mistake. The district hopes to see a big change next year with a new type of test called ILEARN.
“We will look at ILEARN, I hope that we’re going to have better information on our students and I know going forward, after this first year, we expect to get scores back at a much faster pace than we ever did with ISTEP," said Dr. Minihan. "So I think that will be really positive for teachers and students.”
ILEARN will be all computerized and adaptive to each student’s learning level but will only be used for elementary and middle school students. The hope is to use it for all students one day.
