John Sawyer named G-MAC Athlete of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WFIE) - The first Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tennis Male Athlete of the Week title belongs to the Panthers as John Sawyer claimed the honor for the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s tennis team.
The program had its first match in nearly 20 years this past week with the official reinstatement of the program after being discontinued in 1999. The Panthers started the new era in thrilling fashion, defeating Oakland City University 7-2.
Sawyer played a large part in the victory, earning a win in both singles and doubles. The Owensboro, Ky. native won his No. 5 single matchup in straight sets (6-2, 7-5). Sawyer teamed up with Vincent Whatley for an 8-4 victory in No. 3 doubles.
The Panthers return to action on Sept. 21, hosting Indiana University East at 11 am CT at Moreland Park in Owensboro, Ky.
