Future of midwife role at Baptist Health Madisonville to be decided

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Many expectant moms say they’re on edge, after finding out policy changes could be coming concerning midwives at a western Kentucky hospital.
Baptist Health Madisonville says no final decision has been made, but leaders are meeting to review options.
With a little more than a month left in her pregnancy, Kaylee Gardner is expecting her first child.
“Reed Owen,” she says he’ll be named.
After not being able to get into a doctor, Gardner chose to use a midwife early on in her pregnancy.
“I feel like they are a little more personal, they are a little more one-on-one with you,” Gardner described.
And a group has formed on Facebook, supporting the midwives at Baptist Health Madisonville, after learning changes could be coming to diminish midwives' roles in the delivery process.
“I had an appointment today and was told they could deliver through the end of this month but after that, there's no guarantee that they could be in the room,” Gardner recalled.
The hospital tells 14 News no final decision has been made. But the medical group's leaders are meeting to look at various components including data and new patients.
“It's our choice. We chose the midwives; we chose them over a doctor,” Gardner added.
Hospital leaders say they may refocus, going to more of an outpatient centered model.
Meanwhile, Gardner is waiting for their decision and preparing for her son’s arrival, by gathering clothing and other items.
