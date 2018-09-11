Fog Early Then Brighter Skies

Clearing skies coupled with light winds is causing fog to develop this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory until 9:00 a.m. along U.S. Highway 50 which includes Vincennes and Lawrenceville. Brighter today and slightly warmer as high temps remain below normal in the upper 70’s.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds along with rain-free weather through the remainder of the week. High temps return to summer form at the end of the week, stretching into the mid to upper 80’s under partly to mostly sunny skies.
Hurricane Florence barrels toward North Carolina and will strengthen into a category 4 hurricane with winds greater than 130 miles an hour.
