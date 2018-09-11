Evansville cadets hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony honoring lives lost

EVSC’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC)

Evansville cadets hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony honoring lives lost
EVSC Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) cadets present and raise the flag to half mast outside Harrison High School on Tuesday morning (Sydney Miller)
By Sydney Miller | September 11, 2018 at 12:34 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 12:34 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Tuesday morning, members of the EVSC’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in front of Harrison High School honoring first responders and all lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Students and cadets looked on as the cadet color guard raised the flag to half mast. Many of them too young to remember that tragic day, but for 17 years they’ve lived through the impact.

Cadets participate in the flag presentation ceremony
Cadets participate in the flag presentation ceremony

“They all thought it was an accident until the second plane hit. Then everyone was amazed and just thought it was crazy. They couldn't believe that someone was willing to attack America like that,” JROTC’s Braxton Murray-McFarland said.

Around 40 cadets participated in the ceremony Tuesday morning. Several members of the military, both active and retired, attended as well.

Students and cadets salute the flat outside Harrison High School
Students and cadets salute the flat outside Harrison High School

"I don’t want people to take this day for granted. It just means a lot to me and for the American people how we’ve come so far ever since that day,” JROTC’s Elijah Hunt said.

JROTC cadets marching in the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in front of Harrison High School on Tuesday morning
JROTC cadets marching in the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in front of Harrison High School on Tuesday morning

Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.