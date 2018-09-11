Evansville cadets hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony honoring lives lost

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Tuesday morning, members of the EVSC’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in front of Harrison High School honoring first responders and all lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.
Students and cadets looked on as the cadet color guard raised the flag to half mast. Many of them too young to remember that tragic day, but for 17 years they’ve lived through the impact.
“They all thought it was an accident until the second plane hit. Then everyone was amazed and just thought it was crazy. They couldn't believe that someone was willing to attack America like that,” JROTC’s Braxton Murray-McFarland said.
Around 40 cadets participated in the ceremony Tuesday morning. Several members of the military, both active and retired, attended as well.
"I don’t want people to take this day for granted. It just means a lot to me and for the American people how we’ve come so far ever since that day,” JROTC’s Elijah Hunt said.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.