Dry, pleasant weather continues

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - While the East Coast is bracing for Hurricane Florence, our weather here in the Tri-State will remain nice and dry through the rest of this week.
Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is possible late tonight and early tomorrow morning.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but we will stay dry. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to right around 80°.
We will see a little more sunshine on Thursday, and temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s under those partly cloudy skies.
Sunshine returns in full force as we head into the weekend, and with it, high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80s.
Despite the dry weather, many local rivers are expected to continue to rise throughout the next week and crest near or above flood stage, so we will be keeping a close eye on those river stages.
