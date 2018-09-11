Company planning $80 million expansion in Posey Co.

MT. VERNON, IN (WFIE) - BWXT Technologies, Inc is planning a multi-million dollar expansion that would result in around 60-70 new jobs at their Mt. Vernon facility.
BWXT Technology’s services include supplying nuclear components for companies and the United States government.
Chris Dumond, Communications Manager at BWXT Technologies, tells us they met with county officials Tuesday to discuss the plans.
The expansion would be more than $80 million over four years and would include updates to their buildings and new equipment.
“These are very good paying jobs,” said Dumond. “You’ve got more employment for the county. That gives the county more property tax revenue. It’s also part of our culture to be good corporate citizens. The Mt. Vernon facility is one of the more active in our nuclear operations group sites. They support tons of organizations, including The Posey County Community Foundation and United Way.”
BWXT is hoping for support from the county. Approval is still needed.
Chellsie Brown spoke with BWXT officials. She’ll have a report Tuesday night on 14 News at 5.
