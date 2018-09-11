CBS sets aside $120 million for Moonves, but will he see it?

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, left, and his wife Julie Chen arrive for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner in Washington. Chen was absent from her talk CBS show, “The Talk” a day after a new round of sexual misconduct allegations against Moonves brought the departure of the CBS chief executive. In what was supposed to be a celebratory season premiere Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, the show's four other panelists walked out somberly without Chen, who acts as host and moderator. Sharon Osbourne choked back tears as she announced Chen would be taking time off to be with her family, and expressed support for her co-star and friend. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)