WNIT Championship Banner to be Raised at Hoosier Hysteria

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana Women’s Basketball will raise its 2018 WNIT Championship banner at Hoosier Hysteria on Sept. 29 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The banner will be unveiled in the south end of the court during the women’s basketball portion of the event. The Hoosiers made its historic run to the championship winning 15 of its last 17 games and took home the trophy over Virginia Tech, 67-52, in front of a record crowd of 13,007. Tyra Buss was named the tournament MVP while Amanda Cahill was named to the All-Tournament team.
Hoosier Hysteria will start at 4 p.m. ET with other details of the event to be announced at a later date. The event will be streamed on BTN Plus.
