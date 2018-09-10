VCSO welcomes new deputies

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming some new deputies to their staff.
They held a ceremony on Monday at the Old Courthouse. They also recognized deputies and staff members with appreciation awards.
Sheriff Dave Wedding says it’s no easy task to become a deputy.
“I want people to know and understand that we do have a dangerous job," explained Sheriff Wedding. “We are there to protect people and when most people would run away from danger, we are tasked to go into that same environment.”
The sheriff’s office holds these recognition ceremonies about once every four months.
