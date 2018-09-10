USI’s Jon Mark Hall named NCAA II Committee Chair

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall has been named the chair of the 2018-19 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee. Hall joined the committee, which has direct oversight responsibilities for the men’s basketball championship, in 2015-16 for a five-year term that extends through 2019-20.
In addition to serving as the chair of the national committee, Hall is a member of the city of Evansville’s local organizing committee that is organizing to host the 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight tournaments.
Hall has served on several national committees, including the NCAA Division II men’s and women’s tennis committee and the NCAA Division II Great Lakes/Midwest Region women’s basketball committees. He also has assisted USI and the Evansville Sports Corporation in hosting the 2002, 2014, and 2015 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eights and the 2004, 2009, and 2017 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships.
