Tennis and Basketball Legend, Louise Owen, Passes Away

An Evansville sports legend has passed away. Louise Owen, who was a legendary tennis player and basketball coach, died at the age of 88. Owen, who’s in several halls of fame, coached the Reitz girls basketball team to the 1981 state title, and won a plethora of city and state women’s tennis championships, and was also an internationally-ranked senior doubles player. If the name sounds familiar, her husband, was legendary football coach, Archie Owen. Her son, is former Central football and tennis coach, Mike Owen. Also, her grandson, is EVSC Athletic Director, Andy Owen. Our condolences go out to the entire Owen family.