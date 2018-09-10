Shoplifting suspect accused of running over deputy’s foot, hitting cars

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - What was first a shoplifting run for authorities, landed a Henderson woman in trouble for a lot more, including woman including battery on law enforcement.
Evansville police responded to a 9-1-1 call at Eastland Mall reporting Marilyn Crosby was shoplifting.
A sheriff’s deputy was on the clock nearby.
He says he found Cosby’s car driving away from the mall, and pulled her over into a parkling lot.
During that interaction, the deputy leaned into her window to take her keys out of the ignition.
That’s when the deputy says Cosby put her car into reverse, dragged the deputy several feet, and ran over his foot.
Investigators say Cosby also hit two cars, including the deputy’s cruiser.
So now, Cosby faces a long list of charges including resisting arrest.
