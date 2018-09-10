Semi crash blocking NB lane of US 231 in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - A semi crash is blocking the northbound lanes of US 231 near the 12 mile marker in Daviess Co.
Kentucky Transportation officials say it’s along US 231 just north of the US 60 intersection near the Natcher Bridge and blocks northbound access to the bridge into Indiana.
We’re told the truck was hauling molten aluminum.
Officials expect the closure to last four hours.
The suggested detour is via the KY 2262 Ohio River “Blue” Bridge in downtown Owensboro, or the KY 69 Ohio River Bridge at Hawesville.
