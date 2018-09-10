Owensboro Catholic Diocese confirms two sex abuse victims have come forward

“After receiving a report of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred decades ago, the Diocese of Evansville reported the information it received to the Knox County prosecutor and State of Indiana’s Child Protective Services hotline. The diocese also initiated its own internal investigation, which is ongoing. Privacy concerns of an alleged victim and the reputation of our priest – in case such allegations are determined not to be credible – must also be taken into account. As a result, diocesan staff will not comment further at this time. Thank you for your patience.”

Tim Lilley - Director of Communications for the Catholic Diocese of Evansville