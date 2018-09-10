Owensboro Catholic Diocese confirms two sex abuse victims have come forward

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Owensboro Catholic Diocese says two victims have recently come forward with claims of sexual abuse.
We are told one victim says abuse happened sometime between 1944-1947. The other was in 1962.
Bishop Medley says the accusations are against two different priests who are no longer alive.
The Diocese is offering counseling to the victims, and they encourage any other possible victims to come forward.
The Owensboro Diocese and the Evansville Diocese released statements last month after allegations came to light in Pennsylvania.
On Sunday, we reported Father Dave Fleck, who works in the Evansville Diocese, is on paid administrative leave during an investigation into allegations against him.
Father Fleck denies the allegations, which claim sexual misconduct decades ago.
Monday, Communications Director Tim Lilley sent us another statement.
He says information has been reported to the Knox County prosecutor.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.