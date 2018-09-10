NWS confirms more weekend tornadoes; total now 5

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The National Weather Service now says two more tornadoes did touchdown in the Tri-State on Saturday.
According to the NWS damage survey, a EF-0 tornado in Sorgho, Kentucky touched down along Highway 279, before lifting from the ground at Highway 56. The survey says the estimated peak wind speed was 80 mph, and traveled 0.6 miles.
The other tornado confirmed to have touched down on Saturday was in a field in Newtonville, Indiana. The survey states the EF-0 tornado traveled less than 0.1 mile, and wind speed peaked at 65 mph.
