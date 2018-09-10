TRI-STATE (WFIE) - After a soggy weekend of flooding and tornadoes, we have a nice, dry week ahead of us!
Tonight will be another cool night with low temperatures in the upper 50s. Patchy fog is possible late tonight and early Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool Tuesday, topping out in the upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures right around 80°.
We will see more sunshine as we head toward the end of the week, and high temperatures will return to the mid 80s.
Although the week ahead looks dry, as the rain from this weekend continues to trickle down into the rivers and rain in the northeast flows down the Ohio River, many local rivers are expected to continue to rise throughout the following week and crest near or above flood stage.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.