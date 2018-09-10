New hybrid OR suite unveiled at St. Vincent

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - St. Vincent hospital in Evansville unveiled its new hybrid operating room suite on Monday.
A blessing ceremony was held before the first surgery.
The new OR suite offers new cardiovascular surgery techniques, making it less invasive. Officials say this will reduce the amount of recovery time needed after an operation.
“The amount of data, the technology that comes into this is huge and I think us applying technology in a way that benefits our patients is also just incredibly important and that’s what is really exciting," A.J. Voelkel, Interventional Cardiologist, explained. "Every day is so exciting as how can we apply this technology to make our patients lives better.”
This is the first hybrid operating room suite at St. Vincent in Evansville.
