Neighborhood Watch: Movie money circulating; pair of robberies investigated

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The money they use in movies looks real, but of course it’s not.
It looks like some movie money may be circulating in Evansville. EPD reports show that on Sunday a customer at Rick’s Sports Bar on South Green River Road paid for a $2 drink with a $100 and got $98 dollars in change.
The change came in real dollars, but that $100 bill was fake movie money.
EPD is also investigating two armed robberies. EPD tweeted early Monday, near US-41 and Morgan Avenue a man on a blue bike pulled a sword on another man, tried to rob him, and peddled away south on Willow.
Late Sunday, a 20-year-old man called police to the 700 Block of E. Blackford Ave. He told officers a man robbed him at gunpoint and took off on foot with his belongings.
If you have information on these robberies, call police.
The Humans Relations Commission of Vanderburgh County is set to tackle what they call the school-to-prison to pipeline. That’s when disadvantaged students get funneled out of the educational system and into the criminal justice system.
The Evansville Commission on the social status of African American Males will host a meeting on Thursday, September 27. It’ll be at Zion Missionary Baptist Church on South Governor street from 6:30 p.m. till 8 p.m.
