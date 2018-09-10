KWC Volleyball Wins in Comeback Fashion

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -
The Kentucky Wesleyan College volleyball team completed a reverse sweep on Sunday afternoon, battling back from two sets down to claim the final three from Alderson Broaddus University. With their second Great Midwest Athletic Conference win of the weekend, the Panthers move to 7-5 on the season and 2-2 in conference play.
The Battlers edged Wesleyan in the first two sets by a tally of 25-22 and 27-25. Facing a 6-4 deficit in the third set, the Panthers strung together three straight kills from Danielle Brouillette, Mallory Sacre and Nilah Roy gave Wesleyan a 7-6 lead. A tightly contested set didn't allow either team to take a lead of more than four points until Brouillette closed out the set with a kill on an assist from Lydia Jackson.
Alderson Broaddus controlled the third set to start, taking a commanding 12-6 lead until Julia Moranhalted the Battlers momentum with a kill. The Panthers tallied five straight points including a kill from McEwen and Roy to cut the deficit to 16-14. Wesleyan took their first lead of the set at 20-19 on a kill from Brouillette before the Battlers went on a 3-0 run to regain a 22-20 lead. The Panthers exploded for five kills to close out the set including two each from McEwen and Sierra Morrow.
Wesleyan didn't surrender in the final set, utilizing a 4-0 run to take a 6-3 lead. The Battlers threatened, trailing by one at 9-8, but the Panthers responded with six kills to claim the fifth set 15-11.
McEwen led the Panthers with 17 kills while Brouillette tallied 16. Wesleyan recorded 10 blocks including seven from Morrow and six from Autumn Harris. Nicole Venema led the defense with 21 digs while Jackson dished out 34 assists.
Wesleyan returns home this weekend to host conference newcomer Tiffin University on Friday followed by Cedarville on Saturday.
