KWC Volleyball Wins in Comeback Fashion

Alderson Broaddus controlled the third set to start, taking a commanding 12-6 lead until Julia Moranhalted the Battlers momentum with a kill. The Panthers tallied five straight points including a kill from McEwen and Roy to cut the deficit to 16-14. Wesleyan took their first lead of the set at 20-19 on a kill from Brouillette before the Battlers went on a 3-0 run to regain a 22-20 lead. The Panthers exploded for five kills to close out the set including two each from McEwen and Sierra Morrow.