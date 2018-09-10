Former Evansville Catholic school teacher pleads guilty in voyeurism case

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A former Evansville Catholic school teacher has pleaded guilty as charged.
Ryan Belmonte faced six charges in a voyeurism case. His trial was supposed to start in May, but was pushed back.
It was supposed to start again Monday, but has been canceled after Belmonte pleaded guilty to all counts.
According to a police report, 26-year-old Ryan Belmonte, of Evansville, hid his cell phone in a tissue box on a toilet at Holy Rosary Catholic School. Police say a child saw a hole in the box and told their parent.
The report says Belmonte admitted to recording students and also other adults in the teachers' lounge bathroom over a four-month period.
Sentencing is set for October 19. We are told it’s up the judge, but the recommendation is for the sentence to have a cap of three years.
Belmonte will no longer be allowed to teach.
