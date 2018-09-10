Fire destroyed two homes and car in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, KY (WFIE) - Ohio County fire officials have confirmed a two-story home, mobile home and a car were destroyed in a Monday morning fire.
It happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Main St. in Rockport, KY. According to fire officials, it started in a mobile home and spread to a two-story home and vehicle.
Fire officials said the family living in the mobile home had just left for school before the fire started. A woman living in the two-story home got out safely.
Departments from Rockport, McHenry, Centertown, Beaver Dam, Nelson Creek and Central City responded to the fire.
No official cause has been released.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.